Citigroup Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $103.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.30.

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

