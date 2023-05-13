Citigroup Lowers Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target to $48.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SILK. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

SILK opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $849,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $849,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,676,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,541,377.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,461 shares of company stock worth $4,078,612. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Further Reading

