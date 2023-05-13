Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

FDX opened at $222.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

