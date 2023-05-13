Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 111,674 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,674 shares during the quarter. Liberty Energy accounts for 2.7% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

