Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 50,056 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for about 5.1% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $84.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $85.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

