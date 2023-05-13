Clifford Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 32,091 shares during the period. 3M comprises 3.2% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

MMM opened at $100.27 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $99.27 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.