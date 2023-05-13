Clifford Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 501,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,539 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for 4.0% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXC. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

NYSE:DXC opened at $22.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

