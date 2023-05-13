Clifford Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

In other news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HWC stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The business had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

