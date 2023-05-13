Clifford Capital Partners LLC Sells 289 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Winmark worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 12.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Winmark news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $942,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,194 shares of company stock worth $9,353,785. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Winmark Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WINA shares. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of WINA opened at $328.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.83 and its 200 day moving average is $277.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.80. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $183.93 and a 12-month high of $349.60.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a net margin of 47.04%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

About Winmark

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.