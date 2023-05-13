Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Down 66.3% in April

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the April 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 41,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,016. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Equity Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 367,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,875.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 30,135 shares of company stock worth $179,270 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 612,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

