CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the April 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CNB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter F. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,881.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 7,463 shares of company stock worth $143,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 58.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 18,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Featured Articles

