Coastline Trust Co Has $1.91 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $227.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.94. The firm has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $226.70 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

