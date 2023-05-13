Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day moving average of $148.76.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

