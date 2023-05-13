Coastline Trust Co Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

NYSE:CFG opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

