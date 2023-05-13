Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,057 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after purchasing an additional 828,749 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,856,000 after buying an additional 267,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWF opened at $248.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $258.84. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

