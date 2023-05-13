Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

