Cobak Token (CBK) One Day Volume Hits $696,713.02

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $43.73 million and $696,713.02 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,011,105 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

