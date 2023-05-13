Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires Shares of 1,407 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.76.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.