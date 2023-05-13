Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $434.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $445.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,090,505 shares of company stock valued at $402,759,077. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

