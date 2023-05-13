Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases Shares of 2,200 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $105.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

