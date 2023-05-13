Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 863.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

