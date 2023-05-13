Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Steven D. Brooks Sells 3,798 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Brooks sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $246,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

CCOI opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.05. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,681.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 149,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after buying an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,108,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,348,000 after buying an additional 69,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after buying an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,344,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,699,000 after buying an additional 103,970 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCOI. Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

