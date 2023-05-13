Coin98 (C98) Market Cap Achieves $89.01 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $89.01 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

