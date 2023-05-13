Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15,299.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock worth $13,169,831. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

