Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 657,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $264,668.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,994.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,373 shares of company stock worth $3,416,252. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Commvault Systems by 38.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 287,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,966. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.72, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.