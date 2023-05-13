Comparing FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Rating) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FEC Resources and Par Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FEC Resources N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Par Pacific $7.66 billion 0.17 $364.19 million $12.27 1.74

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FEC Resources and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $29.13, indicating a potential upside of 36.74%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Volatility and Risk

FEC Resources has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FEC Resources and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FEC Resources N/A -11.62% -10.31% Par Pacific 9.65% 108.48% 19.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Par Pacific beats FEC Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration and development operation of oil and gas business. It focuses on pursuing exploration and development opportunities for oil and natural gas in the Philippines through Forum Energy. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment is involved in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

