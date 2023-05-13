Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives $9.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

CMPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $3.26 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $411.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 10,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,712.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,021,873 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,712.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,011,873 shares in the company, valued at $23,927,254.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 303,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 114,509.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 93,898 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

See Also

