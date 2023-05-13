Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 175,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,956. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $98.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

