Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Shares Down 0.6%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.95 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

