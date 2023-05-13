Contrasting Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) & New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00 New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pan American Silver and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.02%. New Found Gold has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.92%. Given New Found Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and New Found Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.49 billion 2.32 -$341.75 million ($1.63) -10.09 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.41) -11.24

New Found Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pan American Silver. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -22.82% 0.74% 0.54% New Found Gold N/A -107.72% -85.38%

Summary

Pan American Silver beats New Found Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About New Found Gold

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.