Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRBP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.43. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.51). As a group, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

