Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corporate Travel Management in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Corporate Travel Management alerts:

Corporate Travel Management Trading Up 22.1 %

Shares of CTMLF opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Corporate Travel Management has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.