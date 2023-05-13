Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corporate Travel Management in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Corporate Travel Management Trading Up 22.1 %

Shares of CTMLF opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Corporate Travel Management has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

About Corporate Travel Management

(Get Rating)

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.