Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Cowen AND Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth $1,978,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,407.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

