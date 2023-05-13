CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 70,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:CPSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 57,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,102. The company has a market cap of $42.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.73. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
