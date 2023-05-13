Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the April 15th total of 62,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Creative Realities during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CREX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 41,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.98. Creative Realities has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.