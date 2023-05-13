Creditcoin Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001272 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $75.17 million and approximately $29.61 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008339 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

