Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$7.20

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.20 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.57.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at C$4.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.18. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.80 and a 12-month high of C$6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$737.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Crew Energy

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$136.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.00 million. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 48.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.7145188 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$36,558.57. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

