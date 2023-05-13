Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Sells $577,076.28 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) insider Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $577,076.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,065.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Ryan Damon sold 124 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $3,995.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $32.23 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Huber Research cut Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Criteo by 128.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Criteo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,547,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,551,000 after buying an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Criteo by 1,169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Criteo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

