CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 16,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,795,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

