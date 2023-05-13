CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

CTS has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CTS to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

NYSE:CTS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 170,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,984. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CTS has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.75.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CTS by 100.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CTS. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

