Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CUTR. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Maxim Group cut shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday. They set an underweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

CUTR stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. Cutera has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $287.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,371,000 after acquiring an additional 88,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after acquiring an additional 89,675 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,123,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after acquiring an additional 74,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

