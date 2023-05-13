Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CUTR. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Maxim Group cut shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday. They set an underweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.
Cutera Stock Up 2.6 %
CUTR stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. Cutera has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $287.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,371,000 after acquiring an additional 88,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after acquiring an additional 89,675 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,123,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after acquiring an additional 74,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
