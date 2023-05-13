DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Update

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the April 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DALS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,261. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

