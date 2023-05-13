DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) CEO Sells $1,682,127.04 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $103.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 77.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in DaVita by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,108,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in DaVita by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

