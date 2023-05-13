DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) CEO Sells $1,682,127.04 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
DaVita Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $103.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 77.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
