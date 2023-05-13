DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $96.00 at Bank of America

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.43.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $103.36.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.49% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in DaVita by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

