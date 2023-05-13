DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $96.00 at Bank of America

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.43.
DaVita Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $103.36.
Insider Activity at DaVita
In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in DaVita by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
