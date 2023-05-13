Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC Sells 49,279 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 49,279 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 6.1% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Illumina worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $208.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

