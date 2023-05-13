Decred Price Tops $17.32 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $17.32 or 0.00064593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $258.82 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00041122 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00031499 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,944,684 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

