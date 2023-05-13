DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0313 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $716,601.72 and $2.84 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00064109 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00128024 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00041252 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00031248 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003714 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,918,388 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

