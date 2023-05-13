Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Delek US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,104. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Delek US by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

