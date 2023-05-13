Dempze Nancy E Acquires 808 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 3.5% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,638,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,804 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.57. 891,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,413. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

