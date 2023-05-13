Dempze Nancy E Buys 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,759,000 after buying an additional 400,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,379,000 after buying an additional 342,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,306,723. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $558.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

